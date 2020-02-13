The Miz & Morrison vs. Roman Reigns & Mystery Partner Announced For Smackdown

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will be in tag team action with a mystery partner during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode.

As noted earlier tonight, Reigns had a back & forth on Twitter with John Morrison and The Miz, who also took shots at The Usos. Morrison apparently knocked The Usos for not being able to get into Canada for this week’s show in Vancouver, British Columbia, due to past legal issues.

WWE has confirmed an “impending absence” from this week’s SmackDown by The Usos. They also announced that Reigns will have to find a mystery partner to go up against Miz and Morrison on tomorrow’s blue brand episode from Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

Friday’s SmackDown on FOX will also feature Carmella challenging SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley for the title, plus footage from the Valentine’s Day date between Otis and Mandy Rose.