The Miz On John Cena’s WWE Retirement Tour: “I’m Putting My Name In The Hat”

WWE star The Miz appeared on The Rich Eisen Show to talk about a number of topics, including 16-time World Champion John Cena’s upcoming retirement tour and how he wants to put his name in the hat and possibly face Cena sometime within the next year.

Miz said, “We’ll never see John Cena in a match at WrestleMania ever again. When Cena says something, that’s one of those things. Like sometimes it’s like, oh, no, they’ll be like Motley Crue. It’s our last tour ever. Then they’re on tour three years later. No, Cena’s not like that. If Cena says this is it, this is it. And I’m curious to see who’s going to go up against him because I’m putting my name in the hat. I’ll heel that one out all day. Names in the hat.”

You can check out Miz’s comments in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)