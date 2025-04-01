The Miz On Shane McMahon’s WrestleMania 39 Injury And Snoop Dogg’s Save

WWE veteran The Miz spoke with Metro about several topics, including Shane McMahon’s injury at WrestleMania 39.

Miz said, “That definitely wasn’t supposed to happen, but it does happen. Those are moments that you don’t want to happen, but are also moments that you literally are like, ‘Okay, this is what I’ve been prepared for. The number one thing that was talked about was Snoop Dogg giving me a People’s Elbow, rather than, ‘Oh man, something happened at WrestleMania.”

On Snoop Dogg being able to adjust on the fly:

“He was seamless. He was so good in that moment.”