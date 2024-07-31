The Miz Recalls Segment With Pee-Wee Herman On WWE RAW In 2010

WWE star The Miz recently spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics including his segment with Pee-Wee Herman on an episode of RAW in 2010.

Miz said, “That’s my dad’s favorite thing I’ve ever done in WWE. It’s not main-eventing WrestleMania, it’s not winning the WWE championship–not once, but twice. It’s me getting in the ring and getting in a verbal argument with Pee-Wee Herman.”

On Reubens not wanting to come out as Pee-Wee:

“Earlier that day, his publicist said that he wouldn’t come out as Pee-Wee and that Paul would be himself. I was like, ‘I can’t believe this.’ So I found him and asked, ‘Can we please do Pee-Wee?’ And he said, ‘Of course.’ Then I was all fired up. I asked, ‘Can we do ‘I know you are but what I am? And the secret word?’ I knew it would work, especially if I was the bad guy playing the gag. That was my childhood. I grew up watching Pee-Wee, I wore the suit. I knew it would be so great.”