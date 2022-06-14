The Miz Reveals Advice He Received From John Cena

WWE Superstar The Miz spoke on In The Kliq to discuss about a variety of topics. He talked about John Cena and his upcoming WWE return during it. The following are the highlights:

Memorable moments with Cena:

“It was a teaching moment for me. It showed me what it takes to be a main event caliber superstar. I’m very thankful for those moments because it allowed me to have the confidence I have today in my abilities,” Miz said.

If Cena has given him any advice through the years:

“Of course. Cena is a wealth of knowledge and he’s more than willing to hand it out if you’re willing to listen. He would always teach me different things in the ring that I need to do like how to listen, how to hear, what to do, and when to do it. You know, I could go on and on and on. But I mean, yeah, Cena has taught me a lot in the WWE.”

You can listen to the interview below:



