WWE star The Miz recently spoke with ComicBook Nation on a number of topics including how he believes that current reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is doing what he needs to be doing with his IC Title to make it relevant to the point that if GUNTHER will drop his title, then he will be in the conversation for a shot at the WWE Championship.

The Miz said, “I think he’s doing with the Intercontinental Championship what exactly he should be doing with it and that is making it relevant, making it prestigious, being involved in meaningful storylines and making it mean something. He is at a level now where if he dropped the title, he’s in a mix for a WWE Championship and that’s what I always felt that title was supposed to be, not necessarily a stepping stone, but it was a title that builds you and builds you until you’re almost level with the World Heavyweight Championship.”

The Miz also spoke about how he believes top WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre is the one who will dethrone reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

“Once that title is dropped, or you can even go and have two titles, the World Title, and the Intercontinental. So I think he’s doing a great job. Who will unseat him? You’ve got Drew McIntyre going for it. He’s a very viable person. I remember back in the pandemic era, he was unstoppable in a WWE ring, except for me. I beat him for the WWE Championship, second reign. But who’s counting?”

You can check out The Miz’s comments in the video below.



