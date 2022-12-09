The Miz Reveals WWE’s Initial Plans for Him When He Got Started

During an appearance on Off The Beat with Brian Baumgartner, The Miz discussed the beginning of his WWE career.

He said:

“They brought me up to Connecticut to commentate…So Joey Styles brought me up with Todd Grisham and Michael Cole. They all brought me up and I had to do a take of commentating and they told me, ‘Hey, we’re thinking we might bring you in as a commentator or an interviewer.’”

“Paul Heyman what the first person who said, ‘You’re not a babyface.’ I go to Ohio Valley Wrestling and they weren’t cheering. They were just, it was kind of just meh … Paul goes, ‘Do you know why you’re not connecting?’ I go, ‘No.’ He goes, ‘Because you’re not a babyface. You’re a heel’ … We set up, we wrote this promo, and I went out there and cut it and I don’t think I’ve ever went back since. It just felt right. Oh my God.”

