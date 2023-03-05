The Miz Says He Wants To See Jake Paul, Tommy Fury & Tyson Fury At WrestleMania

The Miz wants to see a strong lineup of boxing stars at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood next month.

“The A-Lister” recently spoke with TMZ for an interview, during which he mentioned how he would love to see Jake Paul, Tommy Fury and Tyson Fury on “The Grandest Stage of Them All” at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. on April 1 and April 2.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On whether Jake Paul will make an appearance at WrestleMania 39: “Logan [Paul] has taken WWE and really locked in and honed in on it. I think he’s messing with the wrong person with Seth Rollins, but who knows? I mean, you never know what’s going to happen at WrestleMania, especially at SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles. We want to make some splashes, make noise. So if Jake wants to get involved in that, I think it’d be more than welcome.”

On Tommy Fury and Tyson fury being involved as well: “Maybe all of them, Tyson as well. Tyson has been involved, so… There’s a lot of things going on.”

Check out the complete interview at TMZ.com.