The Miz Sets Records With Short Championship Run, Video & Photo Of The Hurt Business Celebrating After RAW

– The Miz set a few records with his WWE Title loss to new WWE Champion Bobby Lashley on last night’s RAW. The A-Lister’s reign lasted just 8 days after he cashed in his Money In the Bank title shot to take the title from Drew McIntyre at the recent Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The 8 day run makes it the shortest reign that began with a Money In the Bank cash-in. The WWE Stats page also noted that this was the shortest WWE Title reign since 2011 that did not end via forfeiture or Money In the Bank cash-in.

– RAW Tag Team Champion Shelton Benjamin revealed the following photo from a new Hurt Business photo shoot that was done backstage at RAW last night. The Hurt Business now features Lashley, MVP, and the RAW Tag Team Champions, Benjamin and Cedric Alexander. Also below is backstage footage of Lashley’s WWE Title photo shoot, and post-RAW footage of The Hurt Business celebrating Lashley’s big RAW main event win over The Miz last night.