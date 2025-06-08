The Miz Shuts Down WWE Departure Rumors

The Miz is setting the record straight.

Following a wave of online speculation about his status with WWE — fueled in part by R-Truth’s recent departure and a perceived lack of WWE branding on his social media — the former WWE Champion has responded directly to fans and critics alike.

In a video posted to his Instagram account, The Miz addressed the rumors head-on, calling them “all false.”

“My thing is everyone get off of social media and don’t listen to any of it because it’s all false. Everything I’ve seen about me is false,” Miz stated. “I didn’t want to address this. I thought it would just go away.”

The A-Lister specifically refuted claims that he had altered his social media accounts to distance himself from WWE.

“As far as X, Instagram, and TikTok… I’ve never changed any of them recently. The last time I changed my X profile was probably five years ago. It still says Twitter on it,” Miz said. “I haven’t unfollowed WWE at all. WWE and I are in very good standings. We just dropped Miz Golf, which is part of WWE’s YouTube.”

The Miz also used the opportunity to reflect on the significance of the Money in the Bank event — which aired live on Saturday night — in shaping his WWE career.

“Tonight is the most important pay-per-view of the year in my opinion because it’s Money in the Bank,” he said. “I’m not sure if I didn’t win Money in the Bank, if I didn’t cash-in, I would have ever been WWE Champion. And not to mention go on to main event WrestleMania and retain the WWE Championship. I know I say that a lot, but it’s significant in my career, and it all started with Money in the Bank.”

Miz added that while he wouldn’t be at the show live due to other commitments, he would be watching and supporting from afar:

“I’ll be on a flight, but I’ll be rooting for all the Superstars out there. And yeah, I guess that’s it. I’m off to American Gladiators. And it’s gonna be… awesome.”

You can watch The Miz’s full video statement below:

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more on The Miz, WWE Money In The Bank fallout, and all the latest updates from the world of professional wrestling.