The Miz Takes Shot At Drew McIntyre’s WWE Championship Win

Money In the Bank briefcase holder The Miz took to Twitter this afternoon and took a shot at new WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. Miz referred to McIntyre’s RAW victory over Randy Orton as a “hot potato” win. The “hot potato” discussion has also made the rounds on social media today.

He wrote:

“I don’t know whether to congratulate or feel sorry for @DMcIntyreWWE for winning the @wwe Championship last night. One thing is for sure I do love a good game of hot potato especially when the potato is a WWE Title and I have the key to winning the game. #MITB.”

McIntyre has not responded to The Miz’s tweet as of this writing.