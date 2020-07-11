The Miz’s Cannonball Scores High Ratings Numbers

The Miz’s new game show Cannonball scored some solid high numbers on the USA Network during its debut on Thursday night. The show brought in a 0.2 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 700,000 viewers. When you compare this to Miz & Maryse’s reality show Miz & Mrs. which averaged a 0.17 demo rating and 394,000 viewers in the first part of its second season. Cannonball’s numbers rank right around the current 2020 average for NXT, which is at a 0.19 demo rating and 692,000 viewers on the whole.

Cannonball finished #19 among cable originals.