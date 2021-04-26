The Miz’s New Documentary Gets High Praise From Top WWE Star

The Miz has a new WWE 24 documentary which is now available on Peacock and the WWE Network. John Cena commented on the documentary and gave high praise to Miz:

WATCH THIS NOW. @mikethemiz IS the definition of both passion and perseverance. Underrated only in the eyes of ignorance. THE hardest worker I know. An inspiration to me and proof that REAL success takes earning every inch. Awesome doesn’t NOT do you justice. #Respect https://t.co/C8nFAWYpyT — John Cena (@JohnCena) April 25, 2021

This thing is gonna make me a baby face……..nahhhhhhhh. Hahaha https://t.co/Du4OckXWFj — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 25, 2021

Thank you and yeah this is the first time the whole story has been out there like this. https://t.co/Kyjl7vDe99 — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 26, 2021