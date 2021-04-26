The Miz’s New Documentary Gets High Praise From Top WWE Star

The Miz has a new WWE 24 documentary which is now available on Peacock and the WWE Network. John Cena commented on the documentary and gave high praise to Miz:
WATCH THIS NOW. @mikethemiz IS the definition of both passion and perseverance. Underrated only in the eyes of ignorance. THE hardest worker I know. An inspiration to me and proof that REAL success takes earning every inch. Awesome doesn’t NOT do you justice. #Respect https://t.co/C8nFAWYpyT
— John Cena (@JohnCena) April 25, 2021
Thank you #Respect https://t.co/4pQLmwp6uo
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 26, 2021
This thing is gonna make me a baby face……..nahhhhhhhh. Hahaha https://t.co/Du4OckXWFj
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 25, 2021
Thank you and yeah this is the first time the whole story has been out there like this. https://t.co/Kyjl7vDe99
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 26, 2021
Believe it or not it was only supposed to be an hour but couldn’t cut it down anymore. They did an incredible job. Wish it was 2 hours to go more in-depth of Maryse and I at Mania w/ Total Bellas BS behind the scenes also NXT w/ Bryan as my rookie. But just not enough time. https://t.co/NO0qij0XUO
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 25, 2021