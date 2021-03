The Miz vs. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley has just been announced for tonight’s RAW. This will be Miz’s rematch from last week.

Here is the updated line up for tonight’s RAW-

-The Hurt Business hosts a championship celebration

-Braun Strowman demands an apology from Shane McMahon

-The Miz gets rematch from WWE Champion Bobby Lashley

