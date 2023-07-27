The Mogul Embassy Get New Member, Tony Khan Praises AR Fox, Gravity’s New Theme

– Gravity got a new theme song for his AEW in-ring debut on Dynamite on Wednesday night. He would go on to lose to PAC after a star-making performance in a losing effort. Check out the new theme below.

– This week’s AEW Dynamite also saw a noteworthy occurence in the addition of a new member to The Mogul Embassy, as AR Fox turned heel on Orange Cassidy and Darby Allin and joined Shane “Swerve” Strickland in the stable. Check out AEW’s coverage of this below.

The newest member of the Mogul Embassy is AR Fox! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS@DarbyAllin | @swerveconfident pic.twitter.com/UDd9CUZ4i3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 27, 2023

– Speaking of AR Fox, he impressed the boss-man on Wednesday night. Tony Khan felt the need to hop on Twitter and point out the “This is Awesome” chants that spread throughout the MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. during the AEW International Championship match between AR Fox and Orange Cassidy. Check out Tony Khan’s comments below.