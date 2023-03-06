The Motor City Machine Guns Crowned GCW World Tag Team Champions (Video)

Your new GCW World Tag Team Champions are the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions Motor City Machine Guns.

Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin defeated Miedo Extremo and Ciclope of Los Mazisos to win the GCW World Tag Team Titles at Sunday night’s GCW Ransom event. Sabin and Shelley finished with a double team finisher to Ciclope for the pin.

This is The Guns’ first reign in GCW, as they made their debut as a tag team for the promotion. Ciclope and Extremo began their third reign as champions on October 22 at GCW Drop Dead, and they held the titles for 134 days.

Shelley and Sabin won the GCW titles just three nights after losing the Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Titles to Ace Austin and Chris Bey of The Bullet Club. That match aired on Impact on Thursday, but it was taped on February 25. They have held the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles since winning a Triple Threat on October 28 at the NJPW Rumble on 44th Street pay-per-view over inaugural champions Aussie Open and the team of The DKC and Kevin Knight.

Highlights from the title change at The Showboat in Atlantic City, NJ are included below:

HOLY SH!T!! 😮 Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley just won the GCW Tag Team Titles! #GCWRansom pic.twitter.com/fYQDx2P0Ht — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) March 5, 2023

#GCWRansom La tercera lucha de la noche es un dream match por equipos: Los Macizos defienden sus títulos enfrentando por primera vez en la historia a The Motor City Machine Guns. pic.twitter.com/FnRisjkmdp — Xose Merant (@XoseMerant) March 5, 2023

AND NEWWWWWWWW#GCW World Tag Team Champions MOTOR

CITY

MACHINE

GUNS#GCWRansom pic.twitter.com/rSpwjNKhRo — RiverStreetWrestling (@riverstreet88) March 5, 2023

MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS NEW GCW TAG CHAMPS pic.twitter.com/nj4qNawYGS — THE INTERNATIONAL GIGILO 🌎🇺🇸🇬🇧 (Mittens) #BDM (@Indie_Mittens) March 5, 2023