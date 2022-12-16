The Motor City Machine Guns Crowned Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions

Your new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions are NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions, The Motor City Machine Guns.

Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley defeated Heath and Rhino to win the Impact World Tag Team Titles on Thursday night’s AXS episode. Last Friday night, the match was taped. Matt Cardona and Brian Myers were banned from ringside for attacking both teams during last week’s match.

The Motor City Machine Guns are in their third Impact title reign. Heath and Rhino began their first title reign together on the October 20 Impact episode, defeating The Kingdom to take the belts. Heath and Rhino held the straps for a total of 56 days.

Click here for Impact Wrestling results. Several highlights from the main event title change at the Charles Dodge Center in Pembroke Pines, Florida are included below: