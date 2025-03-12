The Natural Disasters Set For WWE Hall Of Fame Induction

The Natural Disasters are officially headed to the WWE Hall of Fame, with their induction set for Friday, April 18, at Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

WrestleVotes first reported that the legendary tag team was planned for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class, and now, Fred Ottman (Typhoon) has confirmed the news in a recent interview with Bill Apter.

Ottman revealed that he received a call from Bruce Prichard, who delivered the exciting news. WWE has yet to make an official announcement, but the duo’s place in wrestling history is well deserved.

Triple H will headline the class. Michelle McCool and Lex Luger are also confirmed as inductees.

Active during the 1990s, the massive tag team of Typhoon and Earthquake was known for their size, power, and dominant wrestling style. Initially bitter rivals, they eventually united to win the WWE Tag Team Championship. They were best known for their memorable feuds with legendary teams like The Legion of Doom.

With the ceremony officially set, The Natural Disasters’ long-awaited Hall of Fame induction is just weeks away.