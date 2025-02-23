The New Day Believes Fans Will Eventually Get On Board With Them Again

WWE stars The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) spoke with SHAK Wrestling on various topics, including their recent heel turn, how they always try to be themselves and how eventually the fans will get on board.

Kingston said, “To be honest, we’ve always just been ourselves. This is the burden of the martyr. We always know that what we are doing is for a good cause, and whether the people get on board right away or they get on board later, that doesn’t really affect us either way. Our job is to go out and do what we think is right, and we know that eventually the people will get on board too.”

