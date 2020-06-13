The New Day Honors BLM Before WWE Smackdown Match

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura pick up a non-title win over SmackDown Tag Team Champions The New Day in the opening match. The non-title win would bring Cesaro and Nakamura one step closer to receiving a title shot from Big E and Kofi Kingston.

The match opened with Kofi and Big E hitting the ring and taking a knee while raising their fists in the air, apparently protesting injustice and showing solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

New Day take a knee to honour BLM, a nice touch.#SmackDon pic.twitter.com/IcEb96Q2yS — ‼️ (@Fiend4Follows) June 13, 2020