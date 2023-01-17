The New Day Hosting Funeral on WWE NXT Tonight, Updated Line-Up

New WWE NXT matches and segments have been announced for tonight’s episode.

WWE has announced that NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller will discuss their upcoming Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day, which was made after last week’s title match ended in controversial fashion, with Breakker winning via count out when the ropes broke for the second time.

Vic Joseph announced on Twitter that he interviewed Breakker and Waller for tonight’s show.

WWE has also announced that Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin of Toxic Attraction will speak about how they both won last week’s Battle Royal main event and became the #1 contenders to NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez. At Vengeance Day, they will face Perez in a Triple Threat for the title.

Tag Team Champions in NXT On tonight’s episode, The New Day will host a funeral to honor Pretty Deadly’s title shot. Last week’s show saw Pretty Deadly lose a three-team Gauntlet match with the title on the line due to Gallus’ surprise return. Gallus vs. The New Day was hinted at. Gallus will face Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs tonight, as previously stated.

Finally, Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre has been added to the card for tonight. The match was made last week following a backstage segment in which they both expressed disappointment that their singles match had been canceled. Fyre was irritated when Ruca said Fyre owed her nothing, so she raised her baseball bat and asked Ruca if she wanted the opportunity or not. Ruca said she would accept Fyre’s offer, and Fyre apologized for having a lot on her mind before the Battle Royal. Fyre then stated that she would see Ruca in the Battle Royal and then the following week.

“With her long and arduous battle with Isla Dawn seemingly over, Alba Fyre turns her attention to one of NXT’s fastest rising Superstars, the uber-athletic Sol Ruca. Ruca has been turning heads with her high-flying arsenal of moves and looks to get her biggest win to date against one of NXT’s most formidable competitors in the daunting Fyre. Fyre ended up eliminating Ruca in the Battle Royal. Will Alba Fyre get back on the right foot in her quest for NXT gold or will Sol Ruca stun the NXT Universe with another marquee victory? Tune into NXT on Tuesday at 8/7C on USA to find out!,” WWE said in their official preview for tonight.

It’s worth noting that WWE’s updated NXT preview for tonight no longer mentions Tyler Bate’s return, but that doesn’t mean he won’t appear as advertised.

Here is the updated card for tonight’s NXT:

* Fallout from New Year’s Evil, build to Vengeance Day

* Tyler Bate returns to NXT to stay

* Follow-up to Jinder Mahal’s return

* Axiom and Apollo Crews vs. Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes

* Gallus vs. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs

* Sol Ruca vs. Alba Fyre

* NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day host a funeral for Pretty Deadly’s title shot

* Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin will discuss being the #1 contenders to NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez

* Vic Joseph will interview NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller about their Steel Cage match at Vengeance Day