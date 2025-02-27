The New Day Look Back On Their Greatest Matches And Moments In WWE

WWE stars The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast to discuss various topics, including Kofi Kingston’s 2019 win of the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35.

Woods said, “I think you [Kofi] winning the title, I think that to me, you winning the title, that is the most important match to me of all time, just because of what it meant. It was so much more [than a match], it was just a good time.”

Kingston on his favorite New Day match in his WWE career:

“We’ve had so many great matches, I’m not even trying to be funny. For me, Hell in a Cell with them [vs The Usos], ’cause I am spoiled, because I had literally the best seat in the house right up alongside the cage watching him getting hit with the kendo sticks over and over when he was handcuffed hanging from the thing, incredible.”

