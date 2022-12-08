The New Day to Become a Long-Term Part of the WWE NXT Brand?

The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) will face Pretty Deadly for the NXT tag team titles at this Saturday’s NXT Deadline PLE. During a media call to promote the event, Shawn Michaels was asked about New Day possibly becoming a long-term part of the brand.

“We never go into it asking for long-term, we kind of take everybody’s temperature when they come here and hope that it does. We understand if it doesn’t and the commitments, but I’ll say this, they really enjoyed being here Tuesday and I know that there is an aspect, Xavier started here and has wanted to come back for a long time. It’s amazing, the two young guys, and they’ve been doing this for a long time and have accomplished everything. They get to that point where they want to start to be able to give back and I think that’s where New Day is. I won’t lie, I am absolutely hoping to take advantage of that. They really had a great time and we are going to try and do everything we can to keep them here as long as we can. I asked them if we could broach those conversations and they were certainly open to it. I’m really hoping it’s certainly more than a one-time thing. It just becomes a question of how long. Those are always the questions and we understand that, those are the ones that they have to think about and talk with family members and those are things that have to get straightened out with NXT and main roster talents, but they appear to be open to the conversation, which we are very excited about.”

You can check out the complete media call below:



(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)