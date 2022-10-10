The NJPW WORLD TV Title Has Been Introduced By NJPW

At today’s Declaration of Power event, NJPW introduced a brand new championship. The NJPW WORLD TV Title was unveiled during an in ring segment.

The new title belt was revealed and shown to the fans in attendance and watching on their streaming platform NJPW World. It was announced that all NJPW WORLD TV Title matches will have a 15 minute time limit. NJPW indicated that this championship will be focusing on young talent and high paced matches. There will be a tournament to determine the first NJPW WORLD TV Champion. The tournament begins this weekend and will be concluded at Wrestle Kingdom 17.