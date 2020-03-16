The NWA Suspending Event Operations Until June

The NWA announced the following:

“The National Wrestling Alliance, given the uncertain course of this world health crisis, is suspending normal operations until June as far as any live performances. This includes the upcoming Atlanta, GA events; Crockett Cup PPV on April 19th at the Gateway Center Arena and our NWA Powerrr tapings at GPB Studios on April 20th and 21st. At this time, the Super Powerrr episode scheduled to air on Tuesday March 17th, which promoted these events, will not air in its current form in order to not create confusion in the marketplace. However, we will continue to produce content in the interim, and thank fans in advance for their continued support.”