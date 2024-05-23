The O.C Say They’ll Take The WWE NXT Tag Team Titles From Axiom And Nathan Frazer

This past Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT saw Axiom and Nathan Frazer successfully defend their WWE NXT Tag Team Titles against The D’Angelo Family (Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino) in the main event, thanks to the No Quarter Catch Crew. After the match, The O.C. (Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson) lays out Axiom and Frazer and holds up the NXT Tag Team Titles high above their heads as the show goes off the air.

Gallows and Anderson took part in a digital exclusive immediately following the show to talk about a number of topics including the attack and how they will take the tag team titles from Axiom and Frazer.

Gallows said, “Of course, Sarah.” “We are NXT. We came here to cleanse NXT of all these main-roster nerds, and that’s exactly what we’ve done. Nathan [Frazer], Axiom, [laughs] you boys better lace up tight, right, Machine Gun? We’re coming.”

Anderson added, “We’re about to get in my big, huge truck, and we’re going home, and then we’re going to Las Vegas, and we’re gonna take the NXT Tag Team Championships.”

You can check out The O.C.’s comments in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)