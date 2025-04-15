The O2 In London To Host AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door On August 24

AEW issued the following:

The O2 In London To Host AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door August 24

Mate. The 02 Arena in London have just posted a photo advertising a pro wrestling company with my face as the main feature is crazy!! 21st April 2009 I was up in the nose bleeds seats watching in that building. 24th August 2025 I am the Forbidden Door. https://t.co/R7mkj0Kl2v — Will Ospreay • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) April 15, 2025

All Elite Wrestling today announced that The O2 in London will host AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Sunday, August 24, marking the first time AEW has ever held an event at the legendary venue. In addition, AEW will make its Scotland debut for a very special dual taping of AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision at OVO Hydro in Glasgow on Wednesday, August 20.Tickets for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door at The O2 and AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision at OVO Hydro go on sale Friday, May 2 at 10 AM Local Time via AEWTix.com and livenation.co.uk. Fans interested in exclusive presale opportunities can register for early access at https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWUK2025.Additional information regarding both events will be available in the coming weeks. For the latest information, please visit AllEliteWrestling.com.