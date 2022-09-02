The OGK Crowned New Impact World Tag Team Champions

The OGK’s Matt Taven and Mike Bennett of Honor No More have been crowned the new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions.

The OGK defeated Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows to win the Impact World Tag Team Titles in the opening match of this week’s taped episode of Impact, which took place in Dallas, Texas. The match was recorded on August 26th. Maria Kanellis was banned from ringside following Anderson’s victory over Bennett on the August 25 Impact.

Bennett and Taven are making their debut as champions in Impact with this title reign. The Good Brothers defeated The Briscoes and reclaimed their titles at Slammiversary on June 19. During their third title reign, they were able to keep the titles for a total of 68 recognized days.

Gallows and Anderson recently completed their run on Impact, but there is no word on their long-term plans. They still have one more Impact match against The Motor City Machine Guns that will air.

