The Pro Wrestling World Comments On Paul Orndorff Passing Away

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Several wrestlers have paid tribute to the legendary Paul Orndorff, who just passed away at the age of 71. The original post can be found here.

Wrestlers paying tribute to Mr. Wonderful include Hulk Hogan, Jim Ross, Ric Flair, Mick Foley, Triple H, Devon Dudley, Kane, CM Punk & more. Below are a few dozen Twitter tributes for Orndorff-

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR