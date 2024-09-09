The Rascalz Added To Wrestling REVOLVER’s Tales From The Ring Event

Wrestling REVOLVER announced that The Rascalz (TNA X-Division Champion Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel) will appear at their Tales From The Ring event on Saturday, September 21st.
The event will take place at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa and will air live on TrillerTV+.
September 3, 2024