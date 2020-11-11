The Rascalz Are Leaving Impact

The Rascalz (Dezmond Xavier, Trey Miguel, Zachary Wentz) are set to leave Impact Wrestling soon.

It was announced on last night’s Impact show that the group is leaving the company as they have been “evicted” from their Treehouse for not paying rent. PWInsider reports that the departures are legitimate, barring any last second change. The releases are said to be “amicable” and that the group finished up at the last set of TV tapings. There is no word on what they have planned for their post-Impact careers. They had been with Impact since the fall of 2018.

Next week’s Impact will see World Champion Rich Swann team with Trey to face Dez and Wentz in tag team action.