The Rascalz Replaced By The Street Profits For Tag Title Match On 9/10 WWE NXT

WWE NXT General Manager Ava released a “Breaking News” video on social media on Monday evening.

In the video on WWE’s official X account, it was announced that The Street Profits will be replacing The Rascalz against WWE NXT Tag-Team Champions Axiom and Nathan Frazer.

Zachary Wentz and Trey Miguel, collectively known as The Rascalz, are two TNA Wrestling stars. They are unable to make the show due to what is described as “unfortunate circumstances.”