The Reason Why MVP Returned To WWE Last Year

During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley talked about MVP’s return to WWE last year:

“When he [MVP] came back in last year, he said ‘I just want to come back one time so that my son can see me on the big stage.’ Because his son is younger. So, he was able to do Royal Rumble.

After that, the wheels started turning and I spoke to him. I was like bro, let me tell you this idea.. I said I wish I could pull it off, but it’s not me it’s you. It’s like this a mix between Suge Knight, Shang Chi, and the Player in The Rock And The Player. Mix all those characters together and that’s him.” (quote courtesy of itnwwe.com)

Lashley talked more about MVP in an interview with Ryan Satin of FoxSports.com:

“[MVP] was a big driving force,” said Bobby. “It was good to have somebody that’s right by your side. Because I always say there’s that little voice in your head that’s saying, ‘Go, go, go’ … but there’s also that little voice in your head that says, ‘You can’t do it.’ We all have it.”

“MVP’s voice was louder than that voice. MVP was like, ‘Don’t listen to him. You should be the champion! If you don’t believe that you should be the champion, then I can go somewhere else and find somebody else, but I’m telling you it is your time!’ He’s been just harping on me,” he added. “Sometimes you need that person! And MVP is that guy for me. He’s a friend.”