The Revival Appearing On Chris Jericho’s Podcast Tomorrow

AEW star Chris Jericho is set to interview former WWE Superstars The Revolt, who were previously known as Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson of The Revival. Jericho announced on Twitter today that the interview with Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood will air on Wednesday’s episode of his “Talk Is Jericho” podcast, which drops early on Westwood One.

“This week on @TalkIsJericho: Wed- The Revival of #TheRevolt w @DaxHarwood & @CashWheelerFTR!!,” Jericho wrote.

The Revolt, who were released back in early April, are believed to be heading to AEW soon, but that still hasn’t been confirmed and there’s no word on when they might debut. It will be interesting to see what Jericho, Harwood and Wheeler have to say about the company during tomorrow’s show. You can see Jericho’s full tweet on this week’s podcasts below: