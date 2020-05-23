The Revival Hit With Another Cease and Desist Notice

It was previously noted that indy wrestlers Caleb Konley (Mason Burnett) and Zane Riley (Matthew Riley), known as The Revolt, have sent a cease and desist letter to former Revival team members Cash Wheeler (formerly Dash Wilder) and Dax Harwood (formerly Scott Dawson) for attempting to use the team name.

According to Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, Wheeler and Hardwood have also been hit with a Cease and Desist letter from WWE over a t-shirt that the team was selling on Pro Wrestling Tees. The t-shirt featured a leaked image of the team wearing comedic ring attire. The cease and desist notice was reportedly received two weeks ago after the t-shirt was already made available on PWT’s website. The t-shirt is no longer available for purchase.