The Revival’s Post-WWE Ring Names Revealed, Randy Orton & His Wife Do #KoalaChallenge, Becky Lynch

– You can check out the latest edition of WWE’s “List This” below. This episode looks at “30 Facts You Need to Know” about Becky Lynch.

– Randy Orton and his wife, Kim Marie Kessler, recently took part in the #KoalaChallenge. You can check out their video below:

– We reported yesterday here on PWMania.com that The Revival have been granted their release from WWE. Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson have already changed their Twitter account names to Cash Wheeler and Dax Hartwood.

Also, the two are selling a new t-shirt via Pro Wrestling Tees which says “F(arewell) T R,” The two will be going by “#FTR,” a reference to the hashtag they used when they were in WWE.

