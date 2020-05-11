The Revolt Speak Out On Chris Jericho Taking Offense For Using The Codebreaker

The Revolt (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood) were recently guests on Chris Jericho’s podcast, “Talk Is Jericho,” and discussed several professional wrestling topics. Here are the highlights:

Cash on Jericho, Eddie Guerrero, and other stars being inspirations to them for leaving WCW for WWE:

Honest to God, not just trying to blow smoke but you’re one of the main guys that we used as a launching point. When we had discussion because we didn’t take them lightly, we were weighing it back and forth for a long time. You were one of the main guys who bet on himself. You, Christian and Eddie and all of those guys who took the leap of faith knowing they can contribute something somewhere else. That took a lot of stock for ourselves as far as decisions go.

Cash on using Jericho’s Code Breaker move in 2014 during Jericho’s hiatus:

We started using it around 2014. At the time, you were on hiatus from the company, so we started using the flapjack Codebreaker variation, and then a year or two later, we were still in NXT and you came back. We didn’t have your information, and we didn’t think about asking anybody for it. In our heads, you don’t get Chris Jericho’s information and text him out of nowhere.

In hindsight, it’s probably the wrong way to look at it, but we asked the higher-ups in NXT, ‘hey, he’s back now. Do we need to look at something else?’ We were told no, it’s not an issue. There’s not issue here. Do it like how you would do it. We thought nothing of it. We thought cool. If we see him, well ask him, and then we were doing a NXT tour in Australia. I guess somebody had tweeted out a GIF of us doing it. You responded that we didn’t reach out to you.

I remember being extremely tired. At the time, I was frustrated and sleepy. There was all kinds of s–t going on. I remember replying back to the originator of the move, ‘I’m sorry to Marifuji, just tongue-in-cheek. I didn’t mean anything insulting about it. Looking back, it was a terrible way to go about it, but I remember Owens texted us. He said, ‘hey, he’s really upset about that.’

I thought I was being real funny, but things get lost on Twitter and text. I remember you reached out to us. We got connected through Kevin, and we reached out and things seemed to be OK.