The Rise Of Jay White: Will AEW Give Him The Run He Deserves?

All Elite Wrestling has one of the greatest men’s divisions in all of wrestling and that’s very obvious to see. They can go toe-to-toe with any other men’s division in the sport of professional wrestling and give them a run for their money. Looking towards the future, there are a lot of options of who could be the next to win the AEW World Championship, and there’s one name who has to be included in that conversation, Jay White.

Jay White is arguably one of the greatest professional wrestlers around today. Not only can he talk the talk, but he can also walk the walk. Everything he says, he can back up, with his in-ring ability, and he can do it better than anyone, against anyone. His size puts him up there too. Standing at 6’1″ and 220lbs of lean muscle, his presentation is all there. He truly has everything a professional wrestler has to have.

However, despite all of this, he has been left rather directionless in AEW. Many called for him to join WWE before signing with AEW full-time, and the argument could still be made today that it could have been a better fit for him. Instead of wrestling bangers with Seth Rollins, White leads a faction and has been in a lot of comedy acts so far in his time in AEW.

Now, that’s not to say he hasn’t been given a chance in AEW, because he has. He’s a former AEW World Trios Champion, and Ring Of Honor World Six-Man Tag Team Champion, alongside the Bang Bang Gang. However, this is nothing compared to his singles run in New Japan where he ran that company as the top champion for quite some time.

White deserves similar respect and similar direction in AEW, but he has yet to get it. Bryan Danielson is the AEW World Champion, and next in line looks to be Jon Moxley, or even Darby Allin or Christian Cage. Then, with Ricochet and Will Ospreay in the company, they could each find themselves in front of White in the pecking order on who should be the next AEW World Champion.

Tony Khan has to do a better job of booking Jay White. It looks like we’ll be getting a singles match for White on Saturday against Hangman Adam Page. This could do wonders for White, only if he gets the win here. With how high AEW is on Page, this could be a worrisome match-up for any Switchblade fans.

Jay White is an absolute superstar if given the opportunity, and we’ve seen that first hand with his time in New Japan. When news broke that he was leaving New Japan Pro Wrestling, everyone knew that whoever landed him would have a surefire main eventer on their hands. Sadly, that just hasn’t panned out in AEW.

White deserves much better direction, than what he’s been given in AEW. A match against one of Khan and the Young Buck’s favorite people in Hangman is a great start. However, this is also a match that White HAS to win. Even if AEW has a bloated roster, White is not someone you could or should just let flounder around. There has to be better booking in place for one of the best AEW has to offer, which finally results in a big push.