The Road Dogg and Scott Armstrong’s Mother Passes Away, Wrestlers React

Scott Armstrong and The Road Dogg’s mother has sadly passed away. Both men took to Twitter today, revealing that their mother, Vida Gail James, passed on Sunday morning. We send our deepest condolences to the Armstrong family during these difficult times.

This morning our Mother, Vida Gail James, the Matriarch of the James/Armstrong family, went to be with the Lord. We are so thankful that our Father was able to be at her side until the very end. At this time we respectfully ask for your thoughts and prayers for our family. 🙏 — Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) June 28, 2020

This morning our Mother, Vida Gail James, the Matriarch of the James/Armstrong family, went to be with the Lord. We are so thankful that our Father was able to be at her side until the very end. At this time we respectfully ask for your thoughts and prayers for our family. 🙏 — Brian G. James (@WWERoadDogg) June 28, 2020

My condolences to you, @WWEArmstrong, your Dad & the rest of your family, Brian. I’m sorry for your loss. — The #MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 28, 2020

Brian I wish I could hug you guys right now. I am sending you all every bit Of love and strength that I have. If there’s anything I can do I am here. I’m lifting your entire family up in all my prayers. Xoxo — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) June 28, 2020

I'm so sorry Brian! My condolences….

