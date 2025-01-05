The Rock Addresses His Plans For WWE Return At Raw On Netflix Debut On 1/6

When WWE invades the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA. for the historic WWE Raw on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025, “The People’s Champion” will be in the house.

Heading into the highly-anticipated WWE Raw on Netflix debut episode on 1/6, WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson confirmed he will be at the show.

The Rock, who is scheduled to appear as a presenter at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards tonight, January 5, 2025, wrote the following via Instagram today about his plans to appear at the WWE Raw on Netflix show on January 6:

Besides having my three daughters, my Samoan High Chief Title, High Chief Seiuli is one of the greatest honor of my life.



I gave my word and made a commitment 20 years ago to his Highness High Chief Maleatoa Tunamafili II and to our people of Samoa, that I would “leave my boyish ways behind” (well, I try 😅) and carry my Samoan, Polynesian, and Black culture around the world with great respect, pride, kindness, MANA, humility, and warrior spirit.



Fa’a Samoa (the Samoan way)



After 20yrs of proudly carrying our culture with me around the world, I can’t wait to soon return back home to Samoa. I already have chills just thinking about it 🇼🇸❤️💪🏾



Until then, I’ll come back home to WWE tomorrow night as we make history on Netflix and begin a new and exciting era.



Tomorrow night is dedicated to my grandfather, the High Chief Peter Maivia, my grandmother, Lia Maivia and my dad, Rocky “Soulman” Johnson and my ancestors who have ALL paved the way.



~ High Chief Seiuli