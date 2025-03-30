The Rock Addresses Rumors Of Heat With CM Punk

A fan recently shared a video on Instagram, in which it was suggested that CM Punk will never main event Wrestlemania because he’s on bad terms with WWE legend “The Final Boss” The Rock, who is on the TKO board of directors.

The Final Boss himself took to the comments section and said he is on good terms with The Best In The World and they have been buddies over the years.

Rock wrote, “First of all, Punk and I have become good buddies over the years. We’re solid. Secondly, whatever match making scenario is best for true long term (not short term) business success- that will be our Mania main event. Lastly, you’re clown.”

