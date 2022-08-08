The Rock and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions Team Up With ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ Team for Docuseries

For a new wrestling docuseries on Vice TV, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions have partnered together.

The upcoming “Tales from the Territories” series on Vice TV was announced by Variety today. The series will make its debut on October 4 at 10pm ET.

Along with “Dark Side of the Ring” co-executive producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener, Johnson, Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Bruan Gewirtz will executive produce for Seven Bucks Productions.

The show will also be produced by Lee Hoffman and Catherine Whyte from Vice TV, together with Vanessa Case & Guillermo Garcia from Vice Studios Canada. Chavo Guerrero Jr., a former WWE star, will also work as a co-executive producer.

The synopsis for the show reads as the following:

“The territory days were the time before wrestling expanded nationally, when different areas across the US and Canada, aka “Territories,” were areas dominated by unscrupulous bookers, rabid fans who fervently believed in their favorite characters and fearless wrestlers who blurred the lines between fiction and reality both inside and outside the ring.”

Several legends from this era will be presented on the show, which will include re-enactments similar to “Dark Side of the Ring.” As shown below, Bret Hart was one of the wrestlers featured in the trailer for the first season.

The most viewed season of all time on Vice TV was the third season of “Dark Side of the Ring,” which aired in 2021. Because of its popularity, spin-off series like “Dark Side of Football” and “Dark Side of the 90s” were created.