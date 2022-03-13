The Rock and Others In The Wrestling World Show Public Support For Scott Hall

As PWMania.com previously reported, Scott Hall is reportedly on life support after suffering three heart attacks following complications from hip surgery.

The wrestling community has come together in support of Hall and here are some of the comments:

The Rock: “Scott Hall, pulling for you my friend. Stay strong! We need the ‘bad guy’ back in the game 💪🏾🙏🏾”

Paige: “Sending so much love, thoughts and prayers to Scott Hall right now and his family. Wishing for a speedy recovery for you! 🙏”

JBL: “All my love, respect and prayers to Scott Hall. Rooting for the Bad Guy to kick out, we are all pulling for you brother.”

Road Dogg: “Your will be done God, not mine! I pray it’s your will for Scott Hall to make a full and speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹 #KICKOUTSCOTT”

Ryback: “I’m pulling for you Bad Guy. You were my favorite growing up and you still have so much to give the world. Positive thoughts and please kick out. 💪 🙏 #ScottHall”

Mickie James: “‘Hard work pays off, dreams come true. Bad times don’t last, but BAD GUYS do.’ – Scott Hall

Our thoughts and prayers are with Scott Hall and his family. Thinking of you all right now. Sending so much health, healing, love and strength your way. Xoxo”

Kip Sabian: “Sending all my love and thoughts to Scott Hall right now. Not many people are probably aware how much he personally coached and had an impact had on my career. Kick out man.”