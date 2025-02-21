The Rock Announced For WWE SmackDown On Feb. 21

WWE issued the following:

THE FINAL BOSS RETURNS TO SMACKDOWN TOMORROW

February 20, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will appear on SmackDown – live from Smoothie King Center in New Orleans – tomorrow night at 8pm ET on USA Network.

“Strap in,” said WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. “When The Final Boss shows up at this time of year, the audience knows absolutely anything is possible. Everything could change in an instant.”

Fans interested in attending can buy tickets here.

