The Rock Announces New “Monster Jam” Film, “Moana 2” Trailer Released

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson surprised D23 guests on Friday night by revealing the latest trailer for Disney’s “Moana 2” animated flick.

Moana 2 is set to be released in the United States on November 27, 2024. The Rock is also producing a live-action rendition of “Moana” for a July 2026 release. Both films follow the huge hit “Moana” in 2016.

The plot summary states that “Moana 2 reunites Moana and Maui three years later for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers.” After receiving an unexpected call from her navigational ancestors, Moana must travel to the vast seas of Oceania and into perilous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike any she has ever experienced.

The film is directed by David Derrick Jr., Jason Hand, and Dana Ledoux Miller, and produced by Christina Chen and Yvett Merino. Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson play Moana and Maui.

Returning cast members include Rachel House (Tala), Temuera Morrison (Chief Tui), Nicole Scherzinger (Sina), Hualālai Chung, David Fane, and Rose Matafeo (Moni, Kele, and Loto).

Rock also confirmed that a “Monster Jam” project is in the works, although details are still limited.

MONSTER JAM PROJECT HAS JUST BEEN ANNOUNCED AND IT LOOKS LIKE THE ROCK IS THE LEAD AND DEVELOPING THIS 🤯 #D23 pic.twitter.com/cnjm1HFI2C — Bart @ D23 (1 Day) (Islands Of Adventure Era) (@Bart2389) August 10, 2024