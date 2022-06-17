The Rock Approached About Hosting the Primetime Emmys This Year

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been approached about presenting The Primetime Emmys this year.

Since the Will Smith slap at the 2022 Oscars in March, Chris Rock has been in in demand, and Deadline says that he has been requested to host the Emmy Awards on NBC in September. Chris has also been asked to host the Oscars again next year. The Rock was also requested to host the Emmys this September, according to the report.

The Rock was mentioned as being at the top of the host wish list for the 2022 Oscars back in March, but he reportedly declined the offer.

According to Deadline, “it does not appear likely” that the former WWE Champion will accept the Emmys offer. Chris also declined an informal invitation to host the Emmys in September, according to the article.

Chris and The Rock are both affiliated with NBC, which is hosting the Primetime Emmy Awards this year. The Rock is an executive producer of the “Young Rock” sitcom, which was just renewed for a third season and is based on his life. NBC/Peacock talent is still expected to be considered for the hosting position, as it is customary for the Emmys to feature stars from the network.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast on NBC on September 12th. If The Rock is interested, we’ll let you know.

