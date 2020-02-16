The Rock At WWE Performance Center With His Daughter (Video)

The Rock published a video of himself at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. In the video Rock could be seen talking with his daughter Simone who just signed with WWE. Rock wrote the following caption to go along with the video:

Thank you @wwenxt @wwe students for giving me your time & minds 🧠

Challenge yourself to greatness, listen to your gut, check your ego at the door, be kind, be grateful and always block out the noise. These were my principles I applied to my pro wrestling career. But I also learned to apply them to something much bigger than wrestling or Hollywood — life. I want you to do the same. Good luck, thank you for your time and always be the hardest workers in the room. And most of all, have fun. #squaredcircleDNA