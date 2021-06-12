The Rock Calls R-Truth A Future WWE Hall Of Famer

The Rock took to Twitter last night and gave props to WWE Superstar R-Truth, calling him a future WWE Hall of Famer.
Truth had posted a skit that included the Teremana tequila brand that Rock owns. Rock responded and wrote the following-
“A man of many talents!! Friend, champion, future @WWE HOF’er and @Teremana lover [fist emoji] [tumbler glass emoji x 2].”
Both tweets from The Rock & R-Truth can be seen below-
A man of many talents!!
Friend, champion, future @WWE HOF’er and @Teremana lover 👊🏾🥃🥃 https://t.co/6XrTDx1nUo
— Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 12, 2021