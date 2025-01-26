The Rock Celebrates “Moana 2” Crossing $1 Billion At Global Box Office

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has another massive hit on his hands with Disney’s animated film “Moana 2,” which premiered in the United States on November 27, 2024. Following the success of the original 2016 “Moana” film, “Moana 2” has achieved an incredible milestone at the global box office, surpassing $1 billion in earnings.

In addition to the animated sequel’s success, The Rock is also working on a live-action adaptation of “Moana,” currently in production and slated for release in July 2026.

The Rock took to Instagram to celebrate the milestone and thank fans worldwide for their support. In his post, he shared the following:

“Moana 2 has reached a historic milestone. $1Billion+ at the global box office. Fa’afetai tele lava (thank you so much) for the global embrace of our Polynesian culture. Empowering ALL of our kids – and adults – from every culture and color to ALWAYS reach for more with your GRIT and your MANA. Love you guys and thank you. Incredible.”

While The Rock has been busy with his Hollywood endeavors, he recently appeared on WWE television during the January 7th episode of NXT, where he delivered an in-ring promo. However, as of now, he is not scheduled to wrestle at WrestleMania 41.