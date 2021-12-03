The Rock Comments On Being A Shayna Baszler Fan

WWE Legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to Twitter this week and had major praise for Shayna Baszler.

A fan on Twitter responded to a question asking about favorite wrestlers, and named The Rock and Baszler. The fan wrote, “I love The Rock! Although it’s no secret that I’m a @QoSBaszler fan, so I gotta say Shayna Baszler is the best wrestler.” The Rock then responded and called Baszler a “wrestling bad ass” and mentioned how she was trained by the legendary Billy Robinson, who wrestled with Rock’s grandfather, WWE Hall of Famer “High Chief” Peter Maivia.

“I co-sign [tumbler glass emoji] I love Shayna too!!! She’s a wrestling bad ass and trained by a legit wrestling bad ass OG (Billy R) who used to wrestle with my granddad, the great High Chief Maivia. Life is crazy and so connected,” Rock wrote.

Baszler responded to Rock’s praise and wrote, “Yeah, @TheRock is ok in my book too. (Clearly has good taste!)”

